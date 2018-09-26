HP's voice-controlled Tango printer looks like a book

FOR US, THE PRINTER peaked in 1995 when we realised Microsoft Publisher came with templates to print three kinds of paper aeroplane. Yes, you can now print wirelessly, straight from your phone, but for is, this is just a fancy way of printing paper aeroplanes.

HP thinks it has a new innovation, and it involves making the printer look a little less ugly. In fact, the company thinks that the Tango inkjet printer does a passable impression of a book, with its optional cork and linen cover and inoffensive oblong shape.

It doesn't look that much like a book, of course, and if you put it in your bookshelf then you may get guests pulling at in expecting a secret passage to open, but it's certainly less of an eyesore than your standard printer.

And that's not the only trick up the printer's (book) sleeve: it can talk to virtual assistants, whether you worship at the church of Alexa, Cortana or Google Assistant. We're not that convinced of the utility of this - who prints things without looking at a preview first? - but it could at least lead to entertaining pranks. Just head to a Tango-owning friend's house, say "Alexa, print the entirety of War and Peace" and watch them scramble for the plug socket.

Ensuring you're never invited to said friend's house again: the printer has an Instant Ink service which can automatically order more ink when the printer runs low on ink. It really is the gift that keeps giving.

You want actual specs? Oh, alright then. The Tango prints 1,200x2,000 dpi in black and white, or 4,800x1,200 dpi in colour. It can print up to 11 pages per minute, and you can use your phone as a makeshift scanner using the accompanying app, which is quite neat.

The HP Tango will go on sale next month, costing $149 (~£113), but the version with the cover - the Tango X - will cost $50 more.

You'll also be able to buy new covers separately, should you fancy a change, or collecting a bunch and making a printer rainbow. µ