Qualcomm accuses Apple of stealing 'secrets' to improve Intel's chips

CHIPMAKER Qualcomm has accused Apple of stealing "vast swaths" of trade secrets and passing them on to rival Intel.

Qualcomm and Apple are already engaged in a legal battle, and with its latest accusations, the chipmaker wants the court to amend its existing lawsuit against the company.

While it previously accused the iPhone maker of breaching an agreement to allow it to audit Apple's use of its source code, the company is now taking things up a notch, claiming Apple was only able to switch from Qualcomm to Intel modem chips by using Qualcomm code to improve the performance of Intel's "lower quality" chips.

That's according to CNBC which that a lawsuit filed on Monday accuses Apple of stealing trade secrets and feeding info to Intel engineers in a bid to improve the company's modems in time for the launch of the iPhone XS and XS Max.

Qualcomm claims Apple has been involved in a "multi-year campaign of sloppy, inappropriate and deceitful conduct ... for the purpose of improving lower-quality modem chipsets, including those manufactured by Intel, a competitor of Qualcomm, to render such chipsets useable in Apple devices with the ultimate goal of diverting Qualcomm's Apple-based business to Intel."

The firm claims to have to support its allegations, including email correspondence, Apple's source code development history and the code used in Intel-based phones.

"Although discovery is ongoing, it is clear that Apple's conduct went far beyond simply breaching the contract originally sued on," Qualcomm claims.

"Indeed, it is now apparent Apple engaged in a years-long campaign of false promises, stealth and subterfuge designed to steal Qualcomm's confidential information and trade secrets for the purpose of improving the performance of lower-quality modem chipsets, with the ultimate goal of eliminating Qualcomm's Apple-based business."

The never-ending battle between Qualcomm and Apple began last January when Apple filed a $1bn lawsuit against the chipmaker for deliberately overcharging for its technologies and refusing to cough-up promised rebates.

Naturally, Qualcomm responded by suing Apple for patent infringement. It also asked the US International Trade Commission (ITC) to block the sale of Apple's iPhone, alleging that iPhones using Intel's 4G wireless chips are effectively using six Qualcomm patents "unfairly" and "unlawfully". µ