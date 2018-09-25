Firefox Monitor lets you know when you've been pwned

Firefox Monitor arrives to let you know when you've been pwned

MOZILLA HAS LAUNCHED Firefox Monitor, a service that lets users know when they've been pwned.

First shown-off back in June ahead of its official launch this week, Firefox Monitor sees Mozilla teaming up with Have I Been Pwned, owned by Australian security researcher Troy Hunt, to alert users when their details have been compromised.

Accessible via monitor.firefox.com, you can type in your email address to see if it's been involved a publicly known past data breach. The email address will be scanned against Have I Been Pwned's vast database, which currently holds 5.1 billion records.

If your details have been breached, Firefox Monitor will let you know the extent of the personal data exposed, and serve up recommendations on how to secure your account.

Firefox Monitor will also alert users of future data breaches, Mozilla explains: "Sign up for Firefox Monitor using your email address and we will notify you about data breaches when we learn about them.

"Your email address will be scanned against those data breaches, and we'll let you know through a private email if you were involved."

Mozilla promises that it will tread carefully when it comes to user privacy, too. The company is working with Cloudflare to create a method of anonymized data sharing for Firefox Monitor, which never sends your full email address to a third party, outside of Mozilla.

Speaking about Firefox Monitor, Hunt swooned: "This is major because Firefox has an install base of hundreds of millions of people which significantly expands the audience that can be reached once this feature rolls out to the mainstream."

"I'm really happy to see Firefox integrating with HIBP in this fashion, not just to get it in front of as many people as possible, but because I have a great deal of respect for their contributions to the technology community." µ