Intel squeezes 1.5TB capacity out of its Optane 905p SSD

IT'S BIG, IT'S FAST, IT'LL SHIFT YOUR DATA IN A BLAST, it's Intel's new Optane 905p solid-state drive.

Ok, that's not a terrace chant that'll catch on fast, but Intel's latest take on its Optane SSD is arguably impressive enough on its own, given the chipmaker has managed to squeeze 1.5TB capacity out of its nippy storage tech; previously the Optane drives could only offer up to 960GB.

Before we continue, Optane is based around Intel's 3D XPoint tech, which if we give a very basic overview replaces the traditional NAND memory found in normal SSDs and aims to deliver the low-latency performance on volition memory - think DRAM - yet offer the capacity of non-volatile memory found in normal SSDs.

That all means that Optane can either help boost the performance of PCs with mechanical hard drives by acting as a nippy middle-man device, or offer very fast yet high capacity SSDs; we're talking read speeds to 2.7GBps and write speeds of 2.2GBps, at least with the 1.5TB Optane 905p.

Said SSD comes in U.2 small form factor or as an add-in-card option and looks to be aimed squarely at workstation use for say video or photo editors who need to move around large files at speed. But we could see the SSD being adopted by PC enthusiasts with deep enough pockets to splurge on an Optane SSD rather than a traditional NAND setup, which while down in price is still not cheap for high capacity drives.

Speaking of price, Intel has yet to reveal one for the Optane 905p, but we suspect it won't be cheap, especially as the Optane 905p with the 960GB capacity weighed in at a hefty $1,300, nearly a grand in good old Blighty bullion.

But hey, that's the price of progress we guess and if you're into shifting big files around at speed or just really want to have a PC with pretty much the best tech on offer then you'll likely not think twice about sinking the price of an iPhone XS on an Optane SSD. µ