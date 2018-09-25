Instagram co-founders resign after 'clash' with Facebook's Zuck

THE CO-FOUNDERS of sandwich-sharing social network Instagram are stepping down from the company amid reports of tension with Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg.

Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger announced their resignation from the company on Monday, saying they are leaving to "explore curiosity and creativity again".

However, Bloomberg reports that the departure comes because of growing tensions about the direction of the business since Facebook bought Instagram in 2012. According to the report, Systrom and Krieger have become "frustrated" with an uptick in day-to-day involvement by Zuckerberg, who has become more reliant on Instagram in planning for Facebook's future.

In a statement released on Monday, Systrom said: "Mike and I are grateful for the last eight years at Instagram and six years with the Facebook team. We've grown from 13 people to over a thousand with offices around the world, all while building products used and loved by a community of over one billion. We're now ready for our next chapter.

"We're planning on taking some time off to explore our curiosity and creativity again. Building new things requires that we step back, understand what inspires us and match that with what the world needs; that's what we plan to do. "We remain excited for the future of Instagram and Facebook in the coming years as we transition from leaders to two users in a billion." CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement that Instagram reflected the founders' "combined creative talents".

"I've learned a lot working with them for the past six years and have really enjoyed it," he said. "I'm looking forward to seeing what they build next."

Systrom and Krieger's departure means that the founders of Facebook's three biggest acquisitions - WhatsApp, Oculus and now Instagram - have left since being scooped up by the social media giant. WhatsApp founder Jan Koum left earlier this year over disagreements with Facebook's approach to privacy, and Oculus Rift inventor Palmer Luckey departed last year following political controversy. µ