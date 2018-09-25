Microsoft reluctantly releases Office 2019 to macOS and Windows 10 users

Office 2019 is available now on macOS and Windows 10

MICROSOFT HAS PUSHED OUT the latest version of its venerable Office suite to macOS and Windows 10 users.

Office 2019, which is compatible with the three most recent versions of macOS and Windows 10 only, reluctantly takes aim at users who "aren't ready for the cloud".

In a support page detailing the release, Microsoft is keen to point out that Office 365 is "the most secure, intelligent and collaborative version of Office", but hesitantly notes that some customers might not yet be ready to make the "journey" to the cloud.

And that's where Office 2019 comes in. The package includes updates to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Publisher, Access, Project, Visio and OneNote.

Included in this version are 'improved inking features across apps' including roaming pencil case, pressure sensitivity and tilt effects, more powerful data analysis in Excel, with improved Business Intelligence integration, and new presentation wizardry in Powerpoint including Morphing and Zooming.

Office 2019 will include easier deployment for system administrators which Microsoft says will make it easier to keep on top of updates and security patches too.

However, Microsoft also wants you to know that these new features have been offered to Office 365 ProPlus subscribers over the last three years, and notes that Office 2019 is a one-time release that won't receive further updates.

Despite the company's shift to cloud-based subscription services, the company is promising Office 2019 won't be its last on-premise release.

"Office 2019 is a valuable update for customers who aren't yet ready for the cloud," Microsoft says. "And each time we release a new on-premises version of Office, customers ask us if this will be our last. We're pleased to confirm that we're committed to another on-premises release in the future."

Office 2019 is available to commercial volume licence customers from today and will roll out to all consumers over the next few weeks.

Also up for release in the coming months are Exchange 2019, SharePoint 2019, Project Server 2019 and Skype for Business 2019. µ