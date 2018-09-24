Apple's takeover of music discovery service Shazam is complete

APPLE HAS ANNOUNCED that its $400m acquisition of music discovery service Shazam is complete.

This comes just weeks after the takeover received the thumbs up from European regulators, and will see Apple remove all ads from the Shazam app "soon" - even for users of the Android version.

"Apple and Shazam have a long history together. Shazam was one of the first apps available when we launched the App Store and has become a favourite app for music fans everywhere," said Oliver Schusser, Apple's vice president of Apple Music.

"With a shared love of music and innovation, we are thrilled to bring our teams together to provide users even more great ways to discover, experience and enjoy music."

Apple hasn't said what how it plans to integrate Shazam into its services in the longer term, but the firm will presumably integrate Shazam - which helps people find the name of a song 20 million times a day closer with Apple Music and Siri in the future.

At present, Shazam is already integrated into Apple's digital assistant, allowing iPhone users to identify songs by saying "Hey Siri, what's that song." Shazam's other features, such as the ability to identify television shows or and to view song lyrics in real-time, have not yet been integrated with the Apple's core services.

We'd also put our money on Apple being keen on the Shazam's augmented reality tech that lets users scan books and advertisements, for example, which could then launch 3D animations, product visualizations, and 360-degree videos. µ