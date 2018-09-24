Microsoft Search will provide 'intelligent' search across Office 365 and Windows 10

MICROSOFT DOESN'T EXACTLY HAVE a great reputation when it comes to search, but the firm is looking to change that with a new unified search experience for Microsoft 365.

Microsoft Search, shown off at the firm's Ignite conference on Monday, isn't a replacement for Bing (unfortunately) and will instead give Microsoft 365 owners an "intelligent" way to find, navigate, and discover items within their own network.

The new feature is powered "AI insights engine" and connects content across Windows, Office.com, Office apps, SharePoint, OneDrive, and third-party offerings to bring users relevant, personalised results, including everything from documents, emails and recent conversations.

"Microsoft Search makes it easier to find a variety of documents and data from both inside and outside the organization without leaving the flow of work. The search box is in a consistent, prominent place throughout Microsoft 365 apps so that search is always one click away," Microsoft said.

"This enhances the search experiences found in Office, Windows, OneDrive, and more, turning it into a powerful tool for enterprises."

Microsoft Search is available from today on Bing (sigh), Office.com and the SharePoint mobile app, with Microsoft promising that an OS-wide Search feature will be arriving on Windows 10 in early 2019.

AI was the buzzword of Satya Nadella's Ignite keynote on Monday, with the company also announcing the Cortana Skills Kit for Enterprise that looks to fuel, unsurprisingly, enterprise adoption of its digital helper.

The kit offers an end-to-end solution for enterprises that want to build their own skills and agents. As a proof-of-concept, Microsoft employees built an IT help desk skill for Cortana to help file tickets for any employee having trouble with their computer.

"Developed with the Microsoft Bot Framework and Azure Cognitive Services Language Understanding service, the platform will help enterprises effectively use Cortana to improve workforce productivity," Microsoft said.

The Cortana Skills Kit is currently available by invite-only, but Microsoft says it'll be rolling out more broadly in the "near future". µ