Apple's original shows are being delayed because they're not bland enough
Sex sells, but Apple isn't convinced
SEX SELLS, BUT Apple isn't convinced. In the company's solid experience, smartphones sell, and it's not keen on jeopardising its piles of money for critical acclaim with its original content, according to the Wall Street Journal.
To that end, original streaming television content has been delayed as Cook and Co have vetoed the current offerings for being too likely to generate some kind of emotional response.
In its bid to create televisual muesli, the company has reportedly replaced the showrunners on both Stephen Spielberg's Amazing Stories because the premise was "a little dark", and an upcoming Reese Witherspoon drama because it wanted something "more upbeat".
Also for the chopping block was a show by rapper and Apple executive from the Beats division Dr Dre called Vital Signs that featured drugs, violence and sex. Presumably, Cook would have prefered a biopic of Dre that just featured the Beats part of his career and cut out all the messiness beforehand.
Suffice it to say, if you're a producer and want creative freedom, Apple may not be the right fit for you.
How much of this is led by Tim Cook himself is unclear, though allegedly his tastes are right there in the middle of the road, with a soft spot for Friday Night Lights and Madame Secretary.
The calculation of blanding-up original material is that the fewer people you offend, the wider pool of people will continue to buy iPhones, MacBooks and iTunes gift cards. Streaming TV will only ever be pocket money for Apple, so why risk the big bucks? For Netflix, critical acclaim is important, for Apple it's an unnecessary risk.
That said, Amazon has found some success producing shows that could generate controversy: Transparent, The Grand Tour and the upcoming Black America to name but three. So far, the company seems to have had no problem continuing to sell shoes, just as Jeff Bezos predicted. µ
