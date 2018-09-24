Chrome 69 secretly logs you in to Chrome Sync when you visit a Google site

WHETHER YOU LOG in to Chrome or not has always been your choice. But apparently assuming that anyone refusing to log in just hasn't got their fluffy little heads around the idea of passwords, Google is now doing it on your behalf. Without asking, and without a single update to the privacy policy, the scamps.

A number of reports have highlighted that Chrome 69 - the one that made your tabs all curvy - is automatically logging people in as soon as they hit a Google-owned site. In other words, if you use Google, Gmail, YouTube, Google Docs, Google Maps and are logged in, then Chrome will also follow suit.

That may sound convenient, but people are up in arms, as it theoretically makes it easier for Google to match Chrome browsing data to a specific user.

Google denies this is the intent and actually claims that rather than a sneaky privacy breach, this is actually designed for extra security. Although this sounds like a 'black is white' kind of justification, it does actually make a little sense. As Google Chrome engineer Adrienne Porter Felt explained on Twitter, the idea was to prevent data link between people with shared computers. This, she says, is "extremely common".

She added that this also doesn't mean that Google is automatically uploading browsing history across your account. Syncing data is an additional step that requires opt-in.

If you want to turn on Sync, it's an additional step after you're signed in. Sync uploads your browsing history to Google so you can access it across devices. Sign-in by itself does NOT do that. https://t.co/t2pPjiqkVe 5/ — Adrienne Porter Felt (@__apf__) September 24, 2018

Still, at the very least, you could say this has been poorly handled. Logging people in without their consent is one thing, but not telling them it's being done is worse.

Google says it will be updating its privacy policy soon to reflect the changes, but that doesn't quite cut it either somehow. We don't know about you, but the best way of drawing our attention to things that may concern me isn't getting a legal team to change a couple of lines of a privacy policy. µ