OnePlus sued over 'purposeful' infringement of 'Dash Charge' trademark

OnePlus could be forced to change the name of its Dash Charge feature

WIRELESS EARPHONES OUTFIT Bragi is suing OnePlus in the European Union for allegedly infringing on its 'Dash' trademark.

The little-known German company claims OnePlus is purposefully creating confusion with the 'Dash Charge' feature found on its smartphones, which it claims sounds similar to its own 'Dash Charger' that ships with its wireless earbuds.

This lawsuit isn't a one-off, either, as Bragi, er, brags that it's filed another lawsuit against OnePlus in the US.

In a bid to back up its case, the company notes that both the US Patent and Trademark Office and the EU's Intellectual Property Office had rejected OnePlus' bid to register a Dash Charge trademark.

"This action is part of our continuing efforts to protect the Company's valuable intellectual property," Bragi said in a statement given to INQ.

"We previously warned OnePlus to stop infringing our trademark, and regret that we have to bring this action to enforce our intellectual property rights. Their intentional infringement of our trademarks cannot and will not be tolerated. These actions by OnePlus threaten all companies who legitimately develop and obtain intellectual property".

It's unlikely this legal action will hurt OnePlus too much, as reports note that the Chinese firm has been avoiding use of the term 'Dash Charge' in its promotional material since it was denied a trademark in the EU back in March.

Since then, there has been chatter that OnePlus is planning to change the feature's name to 'Warp Charge', with the company filing a trademark for the name to the EU Intellectual Property Office back in July.

It remains to be seen if 'Dash Charge' will feature on the OnePlus 6T, the company's next flagship that looks set to make its official debut later this month.

The handset, which has fallen victim to a number of leaks, will ship with an in-display fingerprint sensor, Snapdragon 845 internals, a bigger battery than its OnePlus 6 predecessor and, er, no headphone jack. µ