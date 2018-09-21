Huawei is trolling Apple again with a juice bar outside flagship store

WE THINK Huawei might be trying to tell us something.

As the iPhone massive gathered outside Apple's flagship Regent Street store, to pick up the new iPhone XS, Huawei was on hand with a juice bar emblazoned with the words "Ju%ce That Lasts".

There's also a picture of a crossed out Apple explaining that the "mind boosting" juice contained no traces of… well, you get the idea.

The van is also kitted out with charging points for people who might have a low battery.

So consider the evidence. Juice. No Apple. A hashtag of #higherintelligence (slightly off topic), recharging points.

We already know that the Huawei Mate 20 is due for release on 16 October and has a Kirin 980 chip. As well as adding to the AI smarts with a dual neural processor, it also has been said the chip can significantly improve battery life in phones that have it through better power efficiency.

We're already pretty sure that the Mate 20 will have wireless charging after spotting this at IFA.

Last month, Huawei sent us a safe (yeah, an actual metal safe) which had a power bank inside, hinting that it would beat the 4,000mAh battery just announced by Samsung in the Galaxy Note 9.

So we'd be fairly safe in predicting that, whilst the P20 Pro's killer feature was the camera, the forthcoming Mate 20 Pro is all about battery life.

And of course that Huawei are a bunch of cheeky sods. The van is apparently going to be doing the rounds in London today. If you want to catch it, we'd suggest heading to anywhere with a major phone store, and a street open to traffic.

This isn't the first time we've seen Huawei troll its competitors. In the run-up to the launch of the P20 Pro, the company spraypainted water soluble graffiti outside Apple and Samsung stores and drove a fleet of flatbed trucks around teasing the new phone, before parking outside phone retailers for extended periods.

The Huawei Mate 20 Lite is available now, with the rest of the range, battery and all, due on 16 October. μ