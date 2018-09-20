Microsoft releases list of features being removed from Windows 10 October Update

MICROSOFT HAS released a list of features that are being moved, redeployed or removed altogether from the next version of Windows, due next month.

The October 2018 Update which will start being rolled out in… well, you get the idea, sees a couple of stalwart features replaced by new ones. These include Snipping Tool, which is to be replaced by a bolstered "Sketch and Clip" app, accessible by using Ctrl+S, and Hologram which is being upgraded to the new "Mixed Reality App".

Phone Companion, a specific app for letting Microsoft control your phone is going, with the functionality now folded into the main operating system. This will actually offer some significant new functionality including native SMS sync for Android devices, which Microsoft has been heavily supporting since the demise of its own Windows Mobile platform.

There are a number of lesser-known features, including Business Scanning, also heading for the bin. This is largely because, by Microsoft's own admission, no devices on the market actually support it. Font Smoothing has been removed, as Microsoft's ClearType font smoothing is now enabled by default, whilst the Trusted Platform Module management functionality is all being folded into Windows Defender.

Windows Embedded Update Developer updates are no longer to be published through Windows, but have to be manually updated through the Microsoft Update Catalogue.

Under the hood, the OneSync service has been added directly into Outlook (so you'll need an Office subscription, you lucky ducks, while the much-ignored Companion Device APIs are being superceded by the Bluetooth powered Dynamic Lock, similar to that in Chrome OS, which allows you to keep your device unlocked if it is within Bluetooth range of a phone or other nominated device. That feature has been available for some time.

Let's be honest, none of this is really going to put a crimp in your weekend plans. We were a bit worried at the depreciation of the Snipping Tool, but providing that Sketch and Snip does the same thing and more, we can't really argue. μ