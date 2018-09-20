Apple will judge call and email activity to assign users a 'trust score'

APPLE IS JUDGING its users by giving them a secret 'trust score' based on how iDevice-wielders make calls or send emails.

Helping move us closer to a dystopian society, albeit one that's immaculately designed, Apple quietly outlined such judgemental activity in its updated iTunes privacy policy page.

This happened at the same time that iOS 12 rolled out, which has us raising an eyebrow as to whether Apple wanted to sneak this arguably controversial practice past it fanatics fans.

"To help identify and prevent fraud, information about how you use your device, including the approximate number of phone calls or emails you send and receive, will be used to compute a device trust score when you attempt a purchase," Apple explained.

"The submissions are designed so Apple cannot learn the real values on your device. The scores are stored for a fixed time on our servers."

In practical terms, the Cupertino crew will only look at Apple account usage patterns and hoover up metadata rather than more personal, and potentially damning information.

So there'll be no concerns that Tim Cook and Jonny Ive will be snooping on iMessages, giggling at how you fluffed your last Tinder date or got into a blazing row with a Just-eat delivery bloke for forgetting your prawn crackers.

Instead, the data collection and trust score assigning should help Apple better spot and dodgy activity going on in Apple accounts that aren't in keeping with those of the legitimate users.

That being said, some folks might take umbrage about being judged by Apple. And it's not entirely clear how Apple will use the metadata to actually spot fraud, as it hasn't explained its workings.

Though in fairness that's probably to stop cybercriminals from figuring out workarounds, and when has Apple been clear about anything other than when it launches a new iPhone.

All said and done if Apple fans don't like such a policy they can always move to Android. Yeah, we said it, stop crying at the back. µ