Xiaomi admits it's shoving adverts into its smartphones' Settings app

CHINESE PHONE MAKER Xiaomi has been forced to admit that its loading its smartphones full of adverts, going so far as to include them in the Android Settings app.

While Xiaomi, the world's fourth-largest smartphone flogger, has been showing adverts in the File Manager and its homegrown Mi apps for some time, a Reddit user discovered that these ads are now also appearing in the Settings app of smartphones running MIUI.

Xiaomi, in a statement given to The Verge, admitted that "unobtrusive ads" are a "key component of the company's business model".

"At the same time, we will uphold user experience by offering options to turn off the ads and by constantly improving our approach towards advertising, including adjusting where and when ads appear", it added.

"Our philosophy is that ads should be unobtrusive, and users always have the option of receiving fewer recommendations."

While the company notes that users can turn off the unwanted ads, Reddit users have complained that there appears to be no clear method to remove - or even reduce - the number of ads being displayed.

While the move is shady and sees Xiaomi put itself at risk of alienating customers, it's hardly surprising. The firm flogs smartphones at suspiciously-affordable prices, and it's got to make its money somehow.

As one Reddit user notes: "This is how they make money. Off your data. Expecting anything better from a Chinese OEM is extremely naive. You buy these phones for the hardware to price value, not for anything else. It's subsidized hardware."

This is what you should expect from a company that sells phones on such thin margins. And that's why you should also be prepared to get the bootloader unlocking process going the moment your MIUI phone gets to you if this bothers you.

Xiaomi isn't the only OEM to shove ads into the faces of customers. Amazon and Wileyfox both offer ad-filled phones at subsidised prices, while offering users the option to remove ads for a one-off cost.

HTC does it too, but it's approach isn't quite so open. The firm rolled out a software update that saw adverts appear in its BlinkFeed news aggregation app, much to the dismay of its customers. µ