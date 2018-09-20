Samsung's mid-range Galaxy A7 official with triple-lens camera

SAMSUNG HAS TAKEN a leaf out of Huawei's book by sticking a triple-lens camera on its latest smartphone.

Unlike Huawei's P20 Pro, the Galaxy A7 is a mid-range device, which sees Samsung making good on its recent promise that affordable devices will get cutting-edge features before its flagships going forward.

The handset's triple-lens camera comprises of an 8MP shooter with an ultra-wide 120-degree lens, a 24MP main camera, and a "depth" lens that allows users to lets you control the depth of field to create bokeh effect-style images.

There's also a 24MP camera around the front of the Galaxy A7 which comes kitted out with an adjustable LED flash, Pro Lighting Mode and support for AR emoji, because of course.

Beyond its impressive-sounding camera setup, the Samsung Galaxy A7 packs a 6in 1,080x2,220 Super AMOLED screen, an octa-core 2.2GHz processor, 4GB RAM (or 6GB in some markets), up to 128GB internal storage and a 3,300mAh battery.

The mid-ranger also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, support for Dolby Atmos (on headphones only), and Google's Android 8.0 Oreo OS, complete with Samsung's software additions - including Samsung Health and Bixby - loaded on top.

"Samsung is committed to delivering meaningful innovation to all consumers across the Galaxy family, no matter who they are or where they are in the world" swooned DJ Koh, president and CEO of Samsung's mobile biz.

"That's why we're excited to introduce innovative new features to the A series with the Galaxy A7, a practical but powerful device that is built to help make your every day both convenient and extraordinary."

Samsung says the Galaxy A7 will be available in select European and Asian markets from this autumn in blue, black, gold and pink. Pricing details have not yet been announced, nor have we received confirmation that it's coming to Blighty.

The firm is promising to spill more details at its much-hyped "4x fun" Galaxy event in Malaysia on 11 October. µ