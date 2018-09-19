Amazon releases Alexa Gadgets toolkit so we can fill our houses with more crap

REMEMBER LAST year when Amazon launched buzzers for Alexa?

The idea was that you could use them to play quiz apps with Alexa as the host. The bigger idea was that this was the beginning of a whole range of ‘Alexa Gadgets' designed to augment the home assistant.

Since then, nothing, but all is far from lost, as Amazon has now given the world its Alexa Gadgets Toolkit (beta) which will give manufacturers a chance to make their own. Hu-blooming-zah!

The toolkit is designed to make it easier for firmware writing types to ensure the devices pair seamlessly with Lady Al, and make sure that the update process is going to work smoothly.

Some of the ideas that have already come up include an outside "dinner gong", a physical pop-up flag similar to that on the gorgeous Triby range of Alexa speakers, and a bunch of other stuff that' s completely non-integral to the main offer but might come in handy.

Some lower-fi versions of this sort of functionality already exist, like "When In Rome" - a board game from Sensible Object, which uses Alexa as the question master and scorekeeper.

What unites most of these ideas is that they're "nice to have" rather than strictly necessary, and might explain Amazon's reticence in expanding the range itself. After all, they've got a soddin' Alexa microwave to design.

Already there are partners ready to bring devices to market in time for the Christmas rush. These include Hasbro, WowWee, Baby Plus and eKids. Note that these are all products for kids, illustrating just how un-core this stuff really is.

Apparently, we'll be seeing plush dolls that dance to Amazon Music and a souped-up, official version of Big Mouth Billy Bass and it's all so depressing we want to go and live in a cave somewhere and grow potatoes. μ