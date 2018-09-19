Chrome OS 69 brings Linux support to Chromebooks

CHROMEBOOK OWNERS are waking up to the revamp which Google's browser saw earlier in the month as Chrome OS 69 launches.

The difference is instantly noticeable as Chrome OS becomes the latest Google facet to finally join the Material Design Language party.

The corners are more rounded, the home page is more stripped back and there's a generally more "chilled" feel to the visual.

Additionally, "Night Light", Chrome's version of the myriad of eye-strain and blue light reducers out there, is included. The best known of these is Fl.ux, but they all make a significant difference to your troubled circadian rhythms, so its a great addition.

However, now we get the opportunity to install actual Linux packages and run a Linux terminal window. Although the primary goal is to make programming apps for Android easier, it also opens a door for all kinds of Linux packages that just weren't being served by Chrome.

This is a bit of a misnomer, as Chrome already supports Android which is a form of Linux anyway.

It should also mean that Ubuntu's Snaps are available too, though we're yet to test this. If that works, that brings a world of Windows apps to Chrome for the first time too.

Although many Chromebooks have been priced competitively against their Windows cousins, one of the sticking points has always been accessing apps. The arrival of more universal Linux support should answer some of those doubters that see gaps in the Chrome Store.

Chrome updates should roll out automatically when you reboot, but if not - go to the "About Chrome OS" option in the hamburger menu and that should nudge it along nicely.

Timing being what it is, this should be the version of Chrome OS we see on the Pixelbook 2 (if that is it's real name) when it (or they) launch on 9th October. μ