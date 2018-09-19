AMD targets gutsy laptops with Ryzen 5 2600H and Ryzen 7 2800H chips

AMD CONTINUES TO EXPAND the members of its Ryzen chip lineup to the levels of the average US trailer park family, adding two laptop CPUs into the mix.

Essentially 45-watt spin-offs of its second-generation Ryzen processors, AMD's Ryzen 5 2600H and Ryzen 7 2800H offer four-core, eight-thread chips mixed with Vega graphics for use in laptops that don't have space for a dedicated GPU.

Both chips use the same Raven Ridge architecture seen in the Ryzen 4 2400G and Ryzen 3 2200G, which also came with Vega graphics, only these new chips look to offer more performance than their older siblings.

Such chips could be touted as competitors to Intel's H-series of laptop CPUs, which oddly enough contain chips that bare the fruits of the AMD and Intel CPU and graphics mashup. And they could finally see AMD make a real push into the laptop processor arena, which is currently dominated by Intel, though more notebooks with Ryzen CPUs are popping up.

Onto brass, well silicon, tacks; the Ryzen 5 2600H has the latest Zen processor architecture at the core of its quad-core design, which gives it the legs to clock up to 3.6GHz as well as support DDR4-3200 memory and 4MB of L3 cache. The integrated Vega 8 CPU takes care of the graphics side of things, running at 1,100MHz and offering eight compute units of pixel polishing power.

The Ryzen 7 2800H has the same core architecture and layout, memory and cache support, but clocks up to 3,8GHz. The Vega 11 offers, surprise surprise, 11 compute units and runs at 1,300MHz.

Both the chips' support for DDR4-3200 and increased clockspeed of the Vega GPUs over similar Ryzen processors like the Ryzen 7 2700U and Ryzen 5 2500U, should mean the new chips can offer more performance for work and play. There's no word on pricing, but we suspect said chips will be cheaper than Intel equivalents.

That being said, we're not likely to see these chips aimed at folks who want a laptop for work and trip A gaming performance. Instead, the new Ryzen processors are likely to be used in compact workstation laptops or all-in-one PCs designed for things like photo and video editing.

We suspect the likes of Asus, Lenovo and HP will certainly be eyeing up the new Ryzen chips for some of their workstations and do-it-all laptops. µ