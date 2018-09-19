Yahoo settles cases related to 2014 mega-breach for $47m

THE COMPANY FORMERLY KNOWN AS Yahoo said it has settled three ongoing legal cases relating to its 2014 mega-breach.

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Altaba - the holding company that retains what's left of the Yahoo in the wake of Verizon's takeover - said it had agreed to end litigation for $47m, which it described as a "significant milestone".

"We have also received final court approval of the securities class action settlement, and we have negotiated an agreement to settle the shareholder derivative litigation (subject to court approval). We estimate that the Company will incur an incremental net $47 million in litigation settlement expenses to resolve all three cases," Altaba said in its filing.

"Together, these developments mark a significant milestone in cleaning up our contingent liabilities related to the Yahoo data breach."

Yahoo faced several class-action lawsuits in the wake of its 2014 hack, which saw Russian hackers steal the company's "crown jewels," including email addresses, encrypted passwords and security questions.

The company, despite learning of the breach just days after it happened, didn't fess up to the attack until two years later, when Verizon was in the process of buying its business.

As well as promoting class-action, Yahoo's incompetence also saw the company slapped with a $35m fine from the SEC, which said that Yahoo's information security team long knew about the 2014 intrusion and reported it to senior management and the legal department.

"Yahoo's failure to have controls and procedures in place to assess its cyber-disclosure obligations ended up leaving its investors totally in the dark about a massive data breach, said Jina Choi, director of the SEC's San Francisco Regional Office.

"Public companies should have controls and procedures in place to properly evaluate cyber incidents and disclose material information to investors." µ