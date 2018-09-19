Google 'Home Hub' leak shows a 7in screen but no webcam

RENDERS APPEARING TO SHOW the forthcoming Google Home with screen expected to be launching along with the Pixel 3 next month have surfaced online.

They show a device with a 7in screen (slightly smaller than the 8in of the entry-level equivalent from Lenovo) but with a base in the hessian style open weave that is the signature of the series, suggesting that the base doubles as the speaker.

There are microphones because of course there are but noticeably absent is any sort of webcam. Whether this is because it will pop-up, giving some additional security, or whether there just isn't one, we'll have to see, but it would be really weird if it didn't when third-party versions do.

A separate leak also shows no mention of a camera either and that is going to put the supposed flagship at a disadvantage against equivalent Alexa products, like the Echo Show, at a time when the competition between the two has never been fiercer.

The homescreen in the picture seems to be centred around the Google Assistant cards for your account. Our Lenovo has a more Chromecast-y wallpaper deal going on although all this could be down to settings rather than the only way to do it.

All being well, the speaker should be a USP to make up for the lack of a camera.

The pictures show a white unit, but it seems there will be a black version too. Pricing will remain up in the air until the official announcement on 9 October when we're also expecting to see a Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, a Pixelbook 2 and knowing those cheeky scamps at Mountain View, a few curveballs besides.

Meanwhile, if you're in the UK and need some new Google-ness in your life, the Google Home Max, announced last autumn has arrived in Blighty, and we've passed judgement here. μ