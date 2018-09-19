iPad Pro with Face ID 'confirmed' in iOS 12.1 dev beta

Apple's new iPad Pro is likely to debut next month

THE NEXT-GENERATION iPad Pro will make its debut this year, Apple's new iOS 12.1 developer beta has all but confirmed.

As spotted by 9to5Mac, the recently-released dev beta specifically references 'iPad2018fall' as an identifier within its assets, adding weight to rumours that the tablet will make an official appearance in October.

Seperately, code found lurking within the iOS 12.1 also hints that Apple is working on landscape support for Face ID, which developer Steve Troughton-Smith says is likely for "iPad only" and is "unlikely to come to existing hardware".

Face ID has support for landscape orientation (presumably for iPad only), and iOS 12.1 seems to care a lot more about whether an external display is connected (perhaps due to iPad USB-C rumors; it won't have the Lighting HDMI adapter as an intermediary for video-out) — Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) September 18, 2018

Finally, buried in the iOS 12.1 code are icons for a bezel-less iPad and iCloud syncing support for Memoji, the latter confirming that you'll soon be able to transport your creepy personalised avatar between iPhone and iPad devices.

Previous rumours suggest the incoming iPad Pro will be made available in 10.5in and 12.9in variants, both of which will boast slimmer bezels and shrunken dimensions compared to Apple's previous efforts.

They could be the first iPads to support USB-C too, with Ming-Chi Kuo predicting that the 2018 models will ditch the Lightning port in favour of the USB standard. This will also see the removal of the headphone jack, with Apple set to opt for audio over USB-C instead.

The incoming iPad Pro models are also expected to pack Apple's A11X Bionic CPU and more RAM than their now-ageing predecessors. µ