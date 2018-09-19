Sony reveals Classic PlayStation to tickle nostalgia glands in time for Xmas

SONY HAS SURPRISED NO ONE with the unveiling of a 'classic' reboot of its original PlayStation console.

Some 25 years after the OG PlayStation made it debut, Sony has revealed the PlayStation Classic, a shrunken down take on the Japanese electronics giant's gaming hardware debut, which comes pre-loaded with 25 classic games.

Such a console was inevitably due a rejig for modern TVs given the way Nintendo's Classic Mini NES and SNES console flew off the shelves and online stores when they made their debut in 2016 and 2017, respectively. Sony was obviously going to want a slice of the nostalgia gaming pie.

You might be more curious to why it took Sony so long to reveal the Classic PlayStation; we suggest it was due to many PS1 era games being available for the PlayStation 2 in the form of backwards compatibility, and for the PSP Vita, PS3 and PS4 as HD remasters and remakes.

But there's nothing quite like seeing iconic hardware re-jigged into a smaller package that fits into the palm of your hand and plays nice with 4K and Full HD TVs. And at £89.99 the Classic PlayStation is priced to sell like hotcakes.

For less than a £100, you get the console, which is some 45 per cent smaller than its original, two classic DualShock controllers, an HDMI cable, and games like Final Fantasy VII, Jumping Flash, R4 Ridge Racer Type 4, Tekken 3 and Wild Arms.

The console also includes a neat feature in the form of the CD eject button serving as a way to switch between the pre-loaded games.

Launching 3 December, the Classic PlayStation will likely be a good stocking filler for Sony console fans. It will also hopefully kick Nintendo into gear and get it releasing a Classic Mini take on the N64, because we've been clamouring for one of those for fricking ages. µ