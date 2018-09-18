Firefox Reality lets you browse the web on the HTC Vive and Oculus Go

MOZILLA HAS RELEASED its much-hyped Firefox Reality browser to virtual reality (VR) goggle wearers.

First teased earlier this year, Firefox Reality is a "built from the ground up" version of Firefox Quantum designed specifically for those who want to browse the web with a chunk of plastic strapped to their face.

Mozilla, which boasts that Firefox Reality is the first cross-platform browser designed for virtual, augmented and mixed reality headsets, is promising users a VR-optimized web experience thanks to a focus on performance and usability.

In addition to offering 2D and immersive web browsing capabilities, version 1.0 of the browser includes voice search powered by Google's speech recognition technology, negating the need to use a virtual keyboard to navigate the web in VR.

Private browsing is also included, and the browser is powered by Mozilla's Quantum engine for "smooth and fast performance that is crucial for a VR browser."

"We had to rethink everything, including navigation, text-input, environments, search and more," said Andre Vrignaud, head of Mixed Reality Platform Strategy at Mozilla.

"This required years of research, and countless conversations with users, content creators, and hardware partners. The result is a browser that is built for the medium it serves. It makes a big difference, and we think you will love all of the features and details that we've created specifically for an MR browser."

Firefox Reality doesn't offer all of the same bells and whistles as the Mozilla's desktop browser, though, and missing at launch are bookmarks, support for 360-degree videos and support seperate user accounts.

However, Mozilla claims this is just the beginning for Firefox Reality, with version 1.1 "just around the corner".

"We have an always-growing list of ideas and features that we are working to add to make this the best browser for mixed reality," Mozilla said. "We will also be listening and react quickly when we need to provide bug fixes and other minor updates.".

Firefox Reality can be downloaded now for the HTC Viveport, Oculus Go, and Google Daydream. µ