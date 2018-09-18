Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti trounces Pascal and Volta GPUs in leaked benchmarks

NVIDIA IS LAYING SOME SMACKDOWN onto its own graphics cards, with leaked benchmarks showing the RTX 2080 Ti trouncing Team Green's Titan Xp.

Once the top dog of Nivida's Pascal 10-Series GPU family, the Titan Xp looks soon to be consigned to the bone orchard thanks to the top-of-the-line graphics card born out of the company's new Turing architecture.

At least that's according to results that popped up in a leaked database of Final Fantasy XV benchmarks, hat tip to TechRadar, in which the RTX 2080 Ti racked up a score of 5,897 compared to the 4,756 achieved by the Titan Xp.

Even Nvidia's Volta-based Titan V brute of a GPU, designed more for machine learning workloads than pushing pixels in games, was left in the dirt by the RTX 2080 Ti.

Providing the leaked benchmarks are accurate and indeed legit, then this is all good news to Nvidia GPU fans who may have been worried that Jensen Huang and his engineers spaffed all of Turing's graphical talent on ray-tracing rather than general graphics performance.

Of course, in real-world use, we've yet to see just how much of a hike in performance the RTX 2080 Ti and is slightly less powerful siblings, the RTX 2080 and RTX 2070, deliver in games when it comes to frame rates at high resolution rather than more synthetic benchmarks.

Yet the Titan Xp was one hell of a gaming GPU and all the signs so far point towards the RTX 2080 Ti being a true powerhouse of a graphics card, and its lesser siblings look to be no slouch either.

That being said, the RTX 2080 Ti comes with a price tag that tops a grand in Blighty pounds, so if you're after the best Nvidia has to offer in the consumer graphics arena you'll need to go for a deep rummage down the back of the sofa... and that's before you pair it with a beefy processor to keep up with it. µ