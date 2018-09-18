NHS Trust launches 'Axe the Fax' campaign to rid of archaic tech

AN NHS TRUST has launched a campaign in a bid to cull 95 per cent of fax machines still used in its hospitals by the end of 2018.

A recent report by the Royal College of Surgeons (RCS) revealed that NHS trusts across in England still own almost 9,000 fax machines, despite their continued investment in new technologies such as 3D printing, artificial intelligence (AI) and robot-assisted surgery.

The biggest culprit was outed as Newcastle upon Tyne NHS Foundation Trust, which alone relies on 603 of the outdated machines.

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, which still has 340 fax machines in use, is taking matters into its own hands with the launch of its 'Axe the Fax' campaign that will see it remove 95 per cent of the outdated device by 1 January 2019.

The campaign will identify all machines within the hospitals, along with their location, phone numbers and what they are being used for, before looking at how they can be replaced with more innovative and cost-effective processes.

"We don't underestimate the enormity of the challenge to remove all the machines in such a short time frame, but we simply cannot afford to continue living in the dark ages," said the Trust's chief digital and information officer Richard Corbridge.

"The campaign aims to empower staff rather than disarm them and so far the feedback has been positive. Staff are recognising that on the one hand we have hugely innovative technology being implemented in the Trust and on the other we have technology that hasn't existed for decades in other industries."

Leeds Teaching Hospital has already binned 20 of its fax machines, putting the Trust on track to move to scan-to-email only.

Corbridge added: "The use of nhs.net is far more secure and safe than the use of faxes. We are aiming to help services safely decommission their faxes and move to email in the first instance and take it from there."

Fax machines aren't the only outdated technology that the NHS continues to rely on, as some trusts continue to run Microsoft's now-defunct Windows XP OS.

However, the Department of Health and Social Care earlier this year announced a 'multi-million-pound' deal to upgrade all NHS systems to Windows 10 in the wake of the WannaCry ransomware outbreak that led to the cancellation of 6,900 appointments. µ