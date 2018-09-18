Apple's AirPower charger is reportedly 'doomed to failure'

APPLE'S AIRPOWER wireless charger is experiencing overheating issues and could be "doomed to failure".

The AirPower, first teased over a year ago at Apple's iPhone X unveiling, is the company's first wireless charger and was hyped for its ability to charge AirPods (with compatible case), an Apple Watch, and an iPhone simultaneously.

With no appearance at last week's iPhone XS launch, many - INQ included - started to wonder whether the device would ever see the light of day, with Apple also scrubbing all mentions of the elusive device from its website.

Following its no-show on 12 September, Apple leaker Sonny Dickson is claiming that the wireless charger is "doomed to failure, and may not be viable at all unless significant advancements can be made."

He claims the AirPower is suffering overheating issues, something that was first speculated earlier this year. Writing on his blog, Dickson notes that the charger "produces far too much heat", which is said to be causing performance issues, while the AirPower's multi-coil design delivers a "significant amount of interference," which reduces efficiency and contributes to heat issues.

The ill-fated device is also experiencing bugs on the software side, including "buggy inter-device communication, as well as charging activation and issues with charging speed, and overall accuracy of charge levels."

According to Dickson, one solution would be to redesign the AirPower mat and make it both thicker and wider, but this, unsurprisingly, is a compromise Apple is unwilling to make.

Dickson's blog is backed up by Daring Fireball's John Gruber, who writes that the AirPower is, er, "well and truly fucked."

"Something about the multi-coil design getting too hot — way too hot. There are engineers who looked at AirPower's design and said it could never work, thermally, and now those same engineers have that "told you so" smug look on their faces," he adds.

According to Dickson, Apple will maintain the AirPower trademark and possibly launch a different product in the future that could be similar to the current concept, but may offer features. The device will not be shown publicly until Spring at the earliest. µ