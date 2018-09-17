Linus Torvalds is taking a break from Linux to wash his soapy mouth out

POTTY-MOUTHED PROGRAMMER Linus Torvalds has announced he is to take a break from Linux after facing criticism for his latest online tirade.

Finland's most famous exponent of the 'F' word has said that he is to seek help for what he describes as "my lifetime of not understanding emotions."

In an extended post announcing the fourth release candidate of Linux 4.19, he denied that this was him leaving because of waning enthusiasm, emphasising that he is keen to continue his role, but acknowledged that it was time for him to address his temper expressed through expletive-filled tirades.

"I need to take a break to get help on how to behave differently and fix some issues in my tooling and workflow," he said.

He suggests that a language filter to block any obscene words could form part of the solution, though to continue his metaphor, this sounds more like a workaround for the bug, rather than a fix and as such rather misses the point.

"I am going to take time off and get some assistance on how to understand people's emotions and respond appropriately," he said, hinting that he is acknowledging that his brain is wired differently to most.

Not that this a bad thing, and probably makes Linux what it is today, the difference being that people such as naturalist Chris Packham don't swear on live TV.

Torvalds has already lost some of his senior developers as a result of his gobshitery, a method which he has always claimed is nothing personal, but rather a method of protecting and accelerating the development of the kernel.

That said he has taken the time to "look myself in the mirror" and acknowledges that he needs to change, and even invites feedback by email on what he needs to work on.

Torvalds hasn't put a timescale on his break and has made arrangements to ensure that Linux is maintained whilst he is gone.

Wherever your journey takes your, Linus, you have our best wishes - admitting the need for personal growth is a significant, not to mention brave, thing to do.

We'll be waiting when you get back, and hopefully, by then, we'll have found a way of getting Colonel Kitten down from the top shelf of the airing cupboard. μ