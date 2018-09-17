Surface Laptop 2 surfaces ahead of Microsoft's 2 October Surface event

THE MYSTERY SURROUNDING MICROSOFT'S enigmatic invite to a 2 October event was somewhat spoiled when everyone simply went "new Surfaces" and got on with their lives.

If there were any slight doubt at the back of your mind that the internet consensus was incorrect and that we're actually being treated to a new batch of Windows Phones or the return of the Zune, prepare for that hope to be extinguished. Ahead of the event, new images of a refreshed Microsoft Surface Laptop has leaked and, well, they look like Surface Laptops.

If you thought phone leaks were increasingly becoming like a less entertaining version of pub quiz machine "Spot the Difference", then laptop leaks take the whole sport to a previously unheard of level of tedium. As you can see from the various product shots uncovered by MySmartPrice, you're looking at a device that looks an awful lot like the existing Surface Laptop.

Basically, it looks like the Surface Laptop 2 will be coming in black, blue, burgundy and platinum. Graphite gold has been retired. Specs-wise, prepare for more deja vu: we're still expecting a 13.5-inch 2256x1504 touchscreen, with the various connectivity ports (USB-A, mini display, headphone jack and Surface Connect) along the left-hand side.

But as well-meaning children's TV has told you for years, it's what's on the inside that counts - only this time it's apparently true. Rumours suggest we'll be treated to eighth-generation Intel Core processors, faster LPDDR4 memory and possibly more storage space too.

While reports suggested the higher-end Surface Laptop 2 devices will be packing Whiskey Lake chips, a shortage means you may be waiting a while for them.

We've heard there should be new Surface Pros too, but we'll have to wait another 16 days to be sure. We'll cope, somehow. µ