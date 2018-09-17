Amazon looking into employee bribery claims

AS A RULE OF THUMB, the richer you are, the harder you are to bribe. That means if you're looking to get some illicit perk from Amazon, your best bet is not targeting the CEO and world's richest man Jeff Bezos - last seen shopping for $42 million clocks - but people further down the chain who could more easily have their heads turned.

And according to The Wall Street Journal, that's exactly what has been happening.

You may be wondering what on Earth you could bribe an Amazon employee for: this isn't to prevent Alexa from revealing just how much you sing Salt-N-Pepa songs when you think you're alone. Rather, third-party sellers are tapping up employees to delete negative reviews of products, pass on reviewer email addresses for direct contact or provide sales data to give them a competitive advantage on the internet's most popular shop.

This is all about staying ahead in the algorithm wars that can make or break a seller. As with Google searches, if you're not on the front page, you're nowhere. Making sure that you're targeting the right terms and ahead of the competition is vital for third parties, making gaming the system a tempting - if thoroughly unscrupulous - shortcut.

In case you were wondering, it costs around $300 for an insider to take down a bad review, although they usually demand a "five-review minimum" for each transaction. The problem is "particularly pronounced" in China, but Amazon is looking to smoke out moles in the United States as well.

"We have zero tolerance for abuse of our systems and if we find bad actors who have engaged in this behavior, we will take swift action against them, including terminating their selling accounts, deleting reviews, withholding funds, and taking legal action," the company said in a statement. "We are conducting a thorough investigation of these claims."

In the meantime, if your bad review of a product has gone missing, maybe put it back up again? At the very least you'll have the satisfaction of knowing you could be costing the shoddy company that ruined your afternoon a bit of pocket money. µ