Nvidia's RTX 2080 Ti GPU will finally start shipping this week

GRAPHICS OUTFIT Nvidia has confirmed that its long-delayed RTX 2080 Ti Founders Edition graphics card will finally start shipping this week.

The GPU was supposed to land on shelves on 20 September, but Nvidia said earlier this month that it's pushing back the release date until 27 September.

Not long after 20 September, Nvidia revised the release timeline once again, reaching out directly to those who had pre-orders the graphics card.

In a forum post this week, spotted by AnandTech, the company has confirmed that the GeForce RTX Ti Founders Edition units that had an original September release date will finally ship by 5 October, while those with an original October ship date are will start shipping by 10 October.

The reason for the delay remains unclear, although it's likely to blame on higher-than-anticipated pre-order demand, rather than any last minute technical hiccups.

This demand is hardly surprising, as the RTX 2080 Ti is the highest-spec in Nvidia's 20-Series GPU lineup. It packs 4,352 CUDA cores and 11GB of GDDR6 video memory with a speed of 14Gbps and bandwidth of 616 GB/s, the new graphics card has some serious pixel-pushing power.

Top clockspeed for the RTX 2080 Ti hits 1,545MHz in its vanilla guise, but the 'Founders Edition' of the GPU will hit a nippy 1,635MHz. µ