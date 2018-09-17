Nvidia delays RTX 2080 Ti release date by a week

You'll have to wait a bit longer to get hold of the RTX 2080 Ti

GRAPHICS OUTFIT Nvidia has confirmed that general availability of its Turing-powered GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics card has been delayed by a week.

The GPU, which early benchmarks show is 35 per cent faster than the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti, was supposed to land on shelves on 20 September, but it will instead be available a week later on 27 September, Nvidia said in a forum post.

It's bad news for those who were quick to order Team Green's latest and greatest, as pre-orders look set to face the same delay too with deliveries now slated to arrive "between September 20th and September 27th".

The RTX 2080, Nvidia's lesser-spec GPU that comes with 2,944 CUDA cores and 8GB of GDDR6 with a 14Gbps memory speed and 448GB/s bandwidth, won't face the same hold-up, however.

"There is no change to GeForce RTX 2080 general availability, which is September 20th," Nvidia added.

The reason for the delay remains unclear, although as some RTX 2080 Ti units are still expected to arrive on launch day as planned, it's likely to blame on higher-than-anticipated pre-order demand, rather than any last minute technical hiccups.

What's more, since pre-orders began at the end of August, buyers have complained that RTX 2080 Ti options have been in short supply.

This demand is hardly surprising, as the RTX 2080 Ti is the highest-spec in Nvidia's 20-Series GPU lineup. It packs 4,352 CUDA cores and 11GB of GDDR6 video memory with a speed of 14Gbps and bandwidth of 616 GB/s, the new graphics card has some serious pixel-pushing power.

Top clockspeed for the RTX 2080 Ti hits 1,545MHz in its vanilla guise, but a "Founders Edition" of the GPU will hit a nippy 1,635MHz. µ