Relive your youth with Nintendo's wireless NES controllers for Switch

AHEAD OF THE MOMENT where the Nintendo Switch's online play ceases to be free, the company has revealed a couple of sweeteners for the £20-per-year service. Most excitingly, the company is making wireless replicas of the NES pad which charge on the side of the console like unconvincing Joy-Con imposters.

This doesn't mean they work as Joy-Cons of course - they have D-Pads rather than analogue sticks, as well as a shortage of buttons. No, the $60 pads are an exclusive only available to Switch Online subscribers - which makes sense given their purpose is to support the free NES games Nintendo will be using as bait to get people subscribing.

Speaking of which, Nintendo has revealed the 20 games that will be on the service when it launches on Tuesday. They are:

Ghosts 'n Goblins

Excitebike

Tecmo Bowl

Yoshi

Double Dragon

Gradius

Ice Hockey

River City Ransom

Pro Wrestling

Baseball

Balloon Fight

Donkey Kong

Dr. Mario

Ice Climber

The Legend of Zelda

Mario Bros.

Soccer

Super Mario Bros.

Super Mario Bros. 3

Tennis

Others will follow, Nintendo says: Solomon's Key, NES Open Tournament Golf and Super Dodge Ball will be coming in October, while Metroid, Mighty Bomb Jack and TwinBee will follow in November. Completing the year in December will be Wario's Woods, Ninja Gaiden and Adventures of Lolo.

While many of these are already available on the nostalgia-tinged NES Classic, these versions have been specifically designed for Switch Online, meaning they have online multiplayer (either competitive or cooperative) built in.

As well as softening the blow of the imminent paid service, Nintendo went on to reveal a bunch of upcoming games including a Switch port of Wii U flop Super Mario Bros U (below), Luigi's Mansion 3 and a brand new Katamari game.

We were also treated to a teaser image promising Animal Crossing for Switch in 2019, so presumably, Tom Nook is still pulling that mortgage loan scam 18 years after the series' 2001 debut. µ