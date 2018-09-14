Huawei's foldable smartphone is coming to replace your PC in 2019

CHINESE PHONE MAKER Huawei is squaring up to rival Samsung with the promise of a folding smartphone in 2019.

Speaking to ominous-sounding German newspaper Die Welt, Huawei CEO Richard Yu confirmed that the long-rumoured device would be released "within a year".

"We are already working on it," he said. "You will not even have to wait another year."

Yu, which he didn't reveal any details about the as-yet-unnamed smartphone, went on to claim that it could be large enough to replace the screen on your PC.

"Why are you still using a computer? Probably because the smartphone display is too small for you. We will change that. It is conceivable that a display can be folded out," he said, optimistically.

Yu's comments come after rumours claimed that Huawei's has secured bendy OLED panels device Chinese supplier Beijing Oriental Electronics (BOE) for a limited run of smartphones that could arrive in "very early 2019."

The remarks also come just weeks after DJ Koh, head of mobile at Samsung, said it was "time to deliver" on a foldable smartphone, fuelling speculation that the device could debut at the firm's developer conference in November. Separate rumours claim the so-called Galaxy F will make its first official appearance at next year's CES in January.

While we don't know much about Huawei's folding phone efforts, there's been plenty of speculation about the Galaxy F.

The "super high-end" device will likely feature a 7.3in OLED screen when open, and 4.5in when folded in. It's also expected to pack a curved battery under the hood and is rumoured to cost about $1900 (£1,440) at launch. µ