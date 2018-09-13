Free roaming 'could no longer be guaranteed' with a no-deal Brexit

UK GOV HAS ADMITTED THAT, in the event of a no-deal Brexit, free data roaming "could no longer be guaranteed".

Thanks to the Digital Single Market, Brits travelling in Europe have not had to pay roaming charges since June 2017, after changes to regulation meant that UK mobile phone users could use their regular allowance of calls, texts and data for no extra cost from anywhere in the EU.

This could all change in March next year, though, as the government has confirmed warned that Brexit - which was recently been blamed for Panasonic shifting its European HQ from the UK to Amsterdam - could see the re-introduction of pesky roaming charges.

"In the unlikely event that we leave the EU without a deal, the costs that EU mobile operators would be able to charge UK operators for providing roaming services would no longer be regulated after March 2019," UK gov said.

"This would mean that surcharge-free roaming when you travel to the EU could no longer be guaranteed."

However, it's unlikely many Brits would be affected, as EE, O2, Three and Vodafone all day have no current plans to change their approach to mobile roaming after the UK leaves the EU, according to UK gov's presser.

The government would also cap the amount that operators can charge customers for using data abroad. The limit would be set at £45 per monthly billing period - - in line with the current EU limit of €50.

It would also would also legislate, "subject to parliamentary approval", to ensure the alerts at 80 per cent and 100 per cent data usage continue, it boasts.

UK gov goes on to warn that, if Britain leaves Europe without a deal in place, consumers should check the roaming policies of mobile operators before going abroad. Yippee.