Google will consign Inbox app to the knackers yard come March 2019

GOOGLE IS KILLING OFF its Inbox app, having revealed plans to put it out to pasture in March 2019.

Some four years ago, Google debuted Inbox as a Gmail-linked email app that attempted to make sifting through the ol' electronic messaging easier by mixing tasks and reminders into emails.

But now Google is calling time on the app, likely because it hasn't really kept the app updated over the years and a lot of the features Inbox introduced have made their way over to Gmail.

"Four years after launching Inbox in 2014, we've learned a lot about how to make email better—and we've taken popular Inbox experiences and added them into Gmail to help more than a billion people get more done with their emails everyday," said Matthew Izatt

product manager of Gmail at Google.

"As we look to the future, we want to take a more focused approach that will help us bring the best email experience to everyone. As a result, we're planning to focus solely on Gmail and say goodbye to Inbox by Gmail at the end of March 2019."

A new version of Gmail debuted this year, ushering in Inbox features coupled with slick elements like Smart Compose which can automatically draft replied for email users based on responses learn through artificial intelligence-based tech. So the writing was arguably on the wall for Inbox.

This approach is increasingly common with big tech and software firms. Many push out features they've been developing in individual apps then, if they take off, the winning features are integrated into key apps and software in the company's portfolio; just look at how Cortana started out mostly as a standalone virtual assistant and is now native to a lot of Microsoft's software.

Given how Gmail works very nicely on mobile devices, we doubt many people will miss Inbox, but RIP all the same. µ