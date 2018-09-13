macOS 10.14 Mojave will be released to all on 24 September

APPLE'S NEXT-GEN Mac software, macOS 10.14 Mojave, will be available to all on 24 September.

Arriving a week after iOS 12, which will be released to the unwashed masses on 17 September, macOS Mojave will be supported by virtually every Mac device that has shipped since mid-2012.

The update, first shown off at WWDC, introduces a system-wide dark mode, improving on the OSes' current dark mode that only applies to the dock and menu bar rather. Mojave will enable users to darken every part of the OS, including System Preferences, Messages, Mail, Photos, Apple Music and Xcode.

Mojave's Dark Mode also includes a new Dynamic Desktop feature that automatically changes your desktop wallpaper to match the time of day.

Another new feature in macOS 10.14 is Desktop Stacks, which automatically arranges icons cluttered on your desktop into 'Stacks' (below) by filetype, tag, date and so on. Finder is getting a new 'Gallery' feature that'll show you a large preview of a selected file, and you'll be able to quickly view metadata of any file in a tab on the right-hand side of the Finder window.

Markup has been added to Quick Look too, so now when you highlight a file and press the space bar, you have the option to access to Apple's editing tools. The tools you'll be shown depends on the type of file you're looking at, for example, you can quickly add signatures to documents or trim a video down in length.

Security and privacy is another big focus of macOS 10.4, with Apple enhancing Safari's Intelligent Tracking Prevention to block social media 'Like' or 'Share' buttons and with comments widgets (gulp) from tracking users without permission.

New data protections require apps to get user permission before using the Mac camera and microphone or accessing personal data like user Mail history and Messages database.

The Mac App Store is also getting a major overhaul, with a new-look UI, support for video and new 'Create', 'Work', 'Play' and 'Develop' tabs.

Most interestingly, Mojave also debuts the first UIKit-made on macOS in the form of Apple's own Home, News and Stocks apps. At WWDC, the firm announced a "multi-year project" to bring more UIKit-made iOS apps to the Mac, which promises to make it easy to port apps with minimal changes to code. This will be made available to developers next year.

Other new features in Mojave include Continuity, which lets you take photos and scans on your iPhone or iPad and drop them straight into documents on Mac, and a new screenshotting tool similar to that found on iOS. µ