Microsoft stops meddling with Chrome and Firefox installations on Windows 10

MICROSOFT HAS STOPPED interfering with Chrome and Firefox installation on Windows 10, claiming its nagging pop-ups were just a 'test' for Insiders.

Earlier this week, Beta News caught wind of the latest unsavoury trick Microsoft had up its sleeve to stop you moving away from Edge, which appeared in the 1809 Insider's build of Windows 10.

When users opened Edge and used Bing to search for "Chrome" or "Firefox", a massive banner appeared with all the subtlety of HAL 9000 trying to prevent David Bowman opening the airlock in 2001: A Space Odyssey.

"Microsoft Edge is the faster, safer browser on Windows 10 and is already installed on your PC," it says - just in case you forgot in the seconds between double-clicking the Edge icon and typing your search for something better.

Redmond then stepped up the pressure, providing no less than four boxes demonstrating how Edge helps you browse the internet for longer, faster and with built-in protection.

What's more, Beta News reported that, if you ignored these reminders and downloaded Firefox or Chrome, instead of the installation process beginning, another window promoting Microsoft Edge with the usual reminders: safety, security and "baby, I can change" appeared.

You were then given an inviting blue button to open Edge or a nasty grey one to install the browser you went out of your way to download.

Since, Microsoft has done away with the arguably-anticompetitive warnings and has claimed the whole thing was an "experiment" for Windows Insiders only.

"We've tested this functionality with Insiders only -- The Windows Insider Program enables Microsoft to test different features, functionality and garner feedback before rolling out broadly. Customers remain in control and can choose the browser of their choice," the firm said in a statement.

Say what you like about Clippy, but at least he never whined when you decided you could handle the intricacies of word processing on your own. µ