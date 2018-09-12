Microsoft really doesn't want you to abandon Edge on Windows 10

WHY DO BAD THINGS happen to good browsers? That's the question Microsoft keeps asking itself, and like the lead in a romantic comedy, it's trying its darndest to make sure you take it back, rather than falling for the superficial charms of hunky Firefox or the Chrome lothario.

Beta News has revealed the unsavoury latest trick Microsoft has up its sleeve to stop you moving away from Microsoft Edge, currently debuting in the 1809 Insider's build of Windows 10.

Open Edge and use Bing to search for "Chrome" or "Firefox" and a massive banner appears with all the subtlety of HAL 9000 trying to prevent David Bowman opening the airlock in 2001: A Space Odyssey.

"Microsoft Edge is the faster, safer browser on Windows 10 and is already installed on your PC," it says - just in case you forgot in the seconds between double-clicking the Edge icon and typing your search for something better.

It then steps up the pressure, providing no less than four boxes demonstrating how Edge helps you browse the internet for longer, faster and with built-in protection.

It gets worse.

Let's assume you ignore these reminders and download Firefox or Chrome. Try double-clicking your download. Instead of the install process beginning, Beta News reports, you get another window promoting Microsoft Edge with the usual reminders: safety, security and "baby, I can change". You are then given an inviting blue button to open Edge or a nasty grey one to install the browser you went out of your way to download.

You can prevent this meddling, but it's not in an obvious way. Head into the settings and disable app recommendations. Currently, this is only on an Insider build, but there's every chance it'll be on customer PCs in the October 2018 update.

Say what you like about Clippy, but at least he never whined when you decided you could handle the intricacies of word processing on your own. µ