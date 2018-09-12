Exploit-acquirer Zerodium drops Tor Browser zero-day on Twitter

TWITTER IS ALREADY RIFE with toxic folks spouting bile, but it now seems to be a place to get security hold of holes, with exploit-acquirer Zerodium plonking a Tor Browser zero-day flaw on the site.

Advisory: Tor Browser 7.x has a serious vuln/bugdoor leading to full bypass of Tor / NoScript 'Safest' security level (supposed to block all JS).

PoC: Set the Content-Type of your html/js page to "text/html;/json" and enjoy full JS pwnage. Newly released Tor 8.x is Not affected. — Zerodium (@Zerodium) September 10, 2018

The script posted is claimed to be an exploit that provides a full bypass of the "Safest" security setting on the NoScript extension that comes as default in all takes on the Tor Browser.

Essentially, the exploit gets past the browser extension that allows users to whitelist what websites can execute scripts within the Tor Browser. NoScript blocks all scripts by default, but the exploit can bypass its digital bouncer like abilities.

The exploit only exploits the Tor Browser 7.x version, so the recently released 8.x version should be immune to it, according to the Tor Project.

Giorgio Manone, a self-proclaimed hacker, security breaker, and the author of NoScript, was quick to react and noted a fix was in the works pretty much as soon as the exploit was flagged. And soon after he had a patch ready.

I said FIXED, guys :)

Get 5.1.8.7 here:https://t.co/0h5BHFexTw — Giorgio Maone (@ma1) September 10, 2018

The flaw wasn't necessarily that big a deal anyway, at least that's according to Zerodium chief executive Chaouki Bekrar.

"We have decided to disclose this exploit as it has reached its end-of-life and it's not affecting Tor Browser version 8 which was released last week. We also wanted to raise awareness about the lack (or insufficient) security auditing of major components bundled by default with Tor Browser and trusted by millions of users," Bekrar told ZDNet.

"The exploit by itself does not reveal any data as it must be chained to other exploits, but it circumvents one of the most important security measures of Tor Browser which is provided by NoScript component."

Though he did note that the 'Safest' mode in the Tor Browser was rendered "useless against browser exploits" thanks to the malicious script.

It seems like nothing is secure these days, so we guess if you want to do something privately make use of invisible ink or scream something off a hill in Wales. µ