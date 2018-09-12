Plex Cloud will be killed due to technical gremlins

MEDIA PLAYER PUSHER Plex has called time on its Plex Cloud service after getting fed up with technical issues, reports Variety.

Plex sent an email to its users noting that, as of the end of November, Plex Cloud will be no more. The service had already been in maintenance mode for the past few months.

"We've made the difficult decision to shut down the Plex Cloud service on November 30th, 2018," the company said in an email.

"We've been actively working on ways to address various issues while keeping costs under control. We hold ourselves to a high standard, and unfortunately, after a lot of investigation and thought, we haven't found a solution capable of delivering a truly first class Plex experience to Plex Cloud users at a reasonable cost."

You'll likely be most familiar with Plex for how it helps users set up their own media server to stream music, videos, and all matter of other entertainment stuff to devices connected to the server's network.

But the need for dedicated hardware or network attached storage drives meant Plex only really appealed to people with the tech skills and budget to set up such a home streaming service. When there the likes of Spotify and Netflix making streaming so easy, Plex needed to offer something for the casual user.

Enter Plex Cloud, which as the name suggests in a painfully obvious manner, is a reworking of Plex to sit media servers on cloud infrastructure, namely Amazon's, but also Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. Support for Dropbox cloud storage was also offered after launch.

But getting everything to play nice was a tricky business, to the extent that Plex had to abandon Amazon cloud support and then stop the creation of new cloud servers, effectively paving the way to shuttering the service.

Plex noted it will instead focus more on delivering its core media server software and support a whole host of other content, some of which doesn't require a server cloud or otherwise.

The moral of the story here is that as attractive as tech companies want to make the cloud sound, and how it'll solve all the world's tech problems form storing dull PDFs to hiding naughty snaps of your ex, it's not always as easy as it looks. µ