Npower warns of breach that exposed personal details of 5,000 customers

ENERGY GIANT Npower has admitted that a security screw-up saw the personal details of some 5,000 customers shared via post.

While there doesn't appear to be a warning on the company's website or social media channels, the BBC reports that Npower is "urgently investigating" the incident, which saw customers' details shared in a letter sent to those signed up to its solar-based feed-in tariff scheme.

Details shared includes names, addresses and payment amounts, but Npower says no banking details were accidentally exposed.

One customer who received a letter over the weekend was retired GP Dr Tom Harris, from Somerset, who told the BBC: "When I opened it the front page was addressed to me but overleaf were personal details of another customer. And there were another two sheets of A4 with the details of three others. "They should have gone to people living in Gloucestershire, Sheffield, Oxford and Bedford." The 77-year-old said when he contacted Npower "they didn't seem unduly surprised" and that the company "was aware of other people in the same situation".

An Npower spokeswoman said: "We're urgently investigating how this occurred with our fulfilment partner, who sent the mailing on our behalf.

"We apologise for this error, especially to the customers whose information was incorrectly shared - around 5,000 in total."

The company also said it has informed the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) of the data breach.

An ICO spokesperson said: "Under new laws, organisations must notify the ICO within 72 hours of becoming aware of a personal data breach unless it does not pose a risk to people's rights and freedoms."

News of this data breach comes just hours after TV Licensing, the company responsible for nagging TV-watchers to pay the BBC license fee, notified customers who accessed its website between 29 August and 5 September that their personal details may have been pinched.

It warned customers that information including names, addresses, and bank details including sort codes and account numbers may have been grabbed during the seven-day period. µ