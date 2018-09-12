Google wants to charge you £3 more for a slightly improved dongle

IT LIKELY WON'T BE the most interesting launch for Google this year, but the company has quietly done a switcheroo on one of the products in the official store. No, it's not new Pixelbooks, Pixel Buds or a new paid version of Google Wave. It's a dongle. A marginally-improved USB-C to 3.5mm headphone adapter if you want all the saucy details.

How do you improve on a cable which has one incredibly dull purpose in life - to cover up the tactical self-immolation of removing the headphone jack? Well, you make it smaller for a start. It's 2.8mm shorter, 0.6mm narrower and 0.4 grams lighter: phwoar.

But wait! That's not all. As well as making a previously back-breaking 5.3g cable a feather-light 4.9g, Google has managed to improve its performance too. In fact, plug-in latency has improved by a whopping 53 per cent over the old cable, saving you valuable seconds which could add up to a whole minute over the duration of your phone's life.

Wait! There's more! Playback time has also been improved by 38 per cent because it draws less power from your phone. "Witchcraft," you cry, but no: Google says this is absolutely true when compared to the performance of the existing Pixel 2 headphone adapter.

So how much would you pay for a cable this fine? £100? £200? £1,000? What if I told you this new and improved USB-C adapter can be had for just £12 with FREE delivery? No madam, I'm not pulling your leg. Sir, I am not a "filthy liar" - see for yourself!

(Never mind that that's 33 per cent more than the price of the old adapter. You can't put a price on (very slight) progress.) µ