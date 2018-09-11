MIT AI generates pizza topping combinations - wait until you've finished eating to read

WE LIVE in an age of wonder. Yes, we all keep getting reminded of this, but it always winds up being truer than the last time.

After all, we're now at a stage where artificial intelligence (AI) has reached the level of ‘wow factor' but, despite what anyone claims, has zero chance of getting a bit, well, Skynet-y.

At MIT, a group have created a project called ‘How To Generate Almost Anything' to really put AI through its paces in a way that you can really… erm… benefit from.

This week, it's pizza topping combinations (mmmm) and the team has been joined by Crush Pizza, from Boston MA to actually make and test the results.

Using textgnrnn - an open source recurrent neural network, which was trained with a slew of existing combinations, the results were cooked in a 900-degree wood-fired oven by an artisan chef.

When we've talked about projects like this in the past, it's usually been because the ever-awesome Janelle Shane has produced some results that have made us chortle like primary schoolers. This is a bit more about the ones that, to some degree, worked.

So let's gloss past the impossible (snipped caramel cheese?, wale walnut ranch dressing?) and the too grim to contemplate or sweet potato, beans and brie) in favour of the five that made the cut.

So your menu de jour is:

Blueberry Spinach and Feta

Bacon Avocado and Peach

Apricot, Pear, Cranberry and Ricotta

and then… erm…

Sweet Potato, Beans and Brie

Shrimp, Jam and Italian Sausage

Now, we accept that our Yankee cousins are a bit more likely to mix the sweet and savoury than we are - hence the fruit - but really? Jam? Why was that even in contention in the first place?

Well, we reckon that was probably a control ingredient. After all, it's hard to tell how much the network has learned if it isn't given some duff data to ignore. Which it didn't, clearly.

You can read what the team thought of the new recipes on their site, or learn more in the YouTube video we've embedded below.

Spoiler Alert: the winner isn't the one you probably think. μ