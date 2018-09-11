Intel's 9th-gen CPUs outperform AMD's Ryzen 2 in leaked benchmarks

BENCHMARKS HAVE LEAKED for the upcoming 9th-generation Intel Core processors, showing AMD Ryzen 2 beating performance.

Geekbench 4 benchmarks for three next-generation Core processors popped up early according to the folks at WCCFtech, with the chips so far look to be mild refreshes on the current Coffee Lake S generation of processors.

The top-of-the-line Core i9-9900K, an eight-core, 16-thread CPU with a top clock speed of 5Ghz, hit a single-core score of 6,248 and raked in a healthy 33,037 in the multi-core test. These figures appear to trounce those any stock Ryzen 2 chip can achieve out of the box.

The Core i7-9700K, an eight-core CPU with the same number of threads, also puts in an excellent showing, hitting 6,297 in the single-core test and 30,152 for the multi-core score.

The last chip in the leaked benchmarks is the Core i5-9600K, a six-core chip clocked at 4.6GHz. It manages to get 6,027 points in the single-core test and collect 23,472 points in the multi-core test.

These are all pretty decent scores that indicated a decent hike in performance over the eight-gen chips, arguably more than we'd been expecting. The Core i9-9900K looks to be the most impressive chip as it has a nippy boosted clockspeed and repeatedly offers some 4.7GHz across all cores from a thermal design power of 95W.

Such benchmarks are all very well and good but real-world performance is where it's at. Helpfully for us, though not Intel, performance of the Core i7-9700K in review tests seems to have been published early by Elchapuzasinformatico, hat tip to WCCFtech.

The processor was found to outclass rival and last gen Intel chips in games like Battlefield 1 and Doom. Some might argue that these aren't the most demanding games around, but they can tax a processor and show any flaws it might have in putting performance into effect.

Only in tests that favour multi-core tests, such as the Cinebench R15 benchmark do rival CPUs like AMD's Radeon 7 2700X pull ahead, but that CPU is a part with more threads and is very capable at rendering tasks.

So what can we take away from these benchmarks and leaks? Well, it looks like the next wave of Intel chips will be the ones you'll want if you're building a new general computing or gaming PC and have the budget for Intel processors.

And before fans flame us, AMD still has plenty to offer at excellent prices and for people who love to stream gaming footage or carry out rendering tasks, Team Red's chips have plenty of appeal.

But at first glance, it looks like Intel ninth-gen processors could offer the best performance for most computing tasks, though you'll likely need to pay a premium for the luxury, And of course we'll need to reserve true judgement until the chops are out in the wilds of the PC world. µ