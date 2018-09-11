AMD Ryzen 5 2600X and Ryzen 3 2300X official, but you can't buy them

AMD HAS PUSHED OUT new takes on its Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 3 chips, slipping them exclusively into pre-built PCs.

The new Ryzen 5 2500X is a quad-core, eight-thread chip that hits a top clockspeed of 4GHz, while the Ryzen 3 2300X comes with four cores, an equal number of threads and also hits a solid 4GHz.

These chips sit below the likes of the Ryzen 7 2700X and Ryzen 5 2600X, which are available to the average PC builder, yet sit above some of the lower-end Ryzen chips AMD offers to cash-strapped PC enthusiasts.

But the new chips are being kept away from the grasp of DIY PC fans; only PC hardware firms like Acer will get access to the silicon slices.

Normally, such OEM-only chips tend to be accelerated processing units (APUs) that mix AMD processors with Radeon graphics on a single chipset, or recently the unexpected silicon fruits of the Intel-AMD partnership.

However, this duo of new second-generation Ryzen processors come with no built-in graphics or GPU partners, and instead just have the CPU front and centre.

This is is likely because the chips fill a segment in the market where people want to buy pre-built PCs with a decent mid-range AMD processor, but also have a discrete graphics card for a price that doesn't leave your wallet gasping for a reprieve.

The Ryzen 5 2500X is making its debut in Acer's Nitro 50 desktop PC, a machine we saw a few months ago that's designed to bring some decent gaming and workhorse power to the PC market for a pretty decent price.

Taking this approach is arguably one way AMD gets its chips out further in the market and brings its higher-core chips with solid multi-threading capabilities within the reach of gamers and PC fans without vast amounts of cash to splash.

As such, AMD appears to be gaining a lot of confidence in the chip world. While we doubt Intel needs to circle the wagons just yet, this renewed competition will hopefully fuel innovation in the processor world... if you're into that type of thing. µ