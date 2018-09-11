Apple's next iPad Pro might ditch Lightning for USB-C

Apple's next iPad Pro could be first iDevice to feature USB-C

THE NEXT-GEN iPad Pro could be the first iDevice to use a non-proprietary Apple connection.

So says Apple oracle Ming-Chi Kuo, who claims that the next iPad Pros, which might be announced alongside Apple's iPhone XS and so-called iPhone XR on Wednesday, will ditch the Lightning port in favour of USB-C.

The un-Apple-like move would see the iPad following in the footsteps of the MacBook, which ditched the firm's much-loved MagSafe chargers for USB-C ports in 2016.

According to Kuo's note, shared with 9to5Mac, the new iPads will ship with a new 18W USB-C charger, which earlier rumours claim won't be available to purchase seperately due to "supply constraints".

Kuo also reiterates that the next iPad Pros, set to be made available in 11in and 12.9in models, will also be the first to feature Face ID, with Apple likely to ditch the physical home button in favour of its mug-scanning tech.

Kuo's crystal ball did throw up some more information about Apple's rumoured 'affordable' MacBook, though. He claims that the incoming 13in laptop with Retina display could replace the current 12in MacBook, and will arrive equipped with a Touch ID fingerprint reader without the controversial Touch Bar found on Apple's MacBook Pro line-up.

The well-respected analyst also expects the new Apple Watch 4 to sport a ceramic backside instead of composite glass and support advanced heart rate monitoring using electrocardiography (ECG).

The incoming smartwatch, which will almost certainly make an official appearance this week, is also expected to feature a bigger screen, touch-sensitive, solid-state buttons and more advanced health monitoring features. µ