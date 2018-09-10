Seagate brings 14TB hard drives to everyone. Yes, even you at the back

Barracuda is one of four new drives at 14TB

SEAGATE HAS released a new range of 14TB hard drives across a number of use cases.

As we reached the last quarter of 2018, one may be forgiven for thinking that Seagate is running out of time to meet its end-of-year promise of a 16TB model, but hey, there's still time.

For NAS drives, there's IronWolf (£469) and IronWolf Pro (£529) including AgileArray firmware which improves RAID performance, dual-plane balance, rotational vibration sensors, advanced power management and error recovery control.

All Pro drives come with 2 years of Seagate Rescue data recovery as well as a 3 or 5 (for Pro) year warranties.

For your desktop, there's BarraCuda Pro (£509), a 3.5-inch HDD which can also be used for direct-attached external drives (ie a caddy). Offering 7200 RPM spin speed, along with 250mb/s data transfer rates and up to 256MB of cache, Seagate claims this to be the highest in the industry, using its Multi-Tier Caching Technology.

Again, this is backed by a five-year warranty.

For surveillance, the SkyHawk (£459) can hold up to 9000 hours of HD video and can be used with up to 64 cameras. It's also great for DVRs, for all the masses of telly you know you record, and NVRs for recording off a network.

It uses ImagePerfect firmware which minimises frame-drop, even in 24/7 operation.

This one is guaranteed for three years.

The Exos X14 is designed for hyperscale data centres. It uses the traditional 3.5-inch form factor, like the other discs, but Seagate claims it offers best in class performance and best power economy.

As you'd expect, this one is a helium drive, which can significantly improve performance over these large capacities and can be formatted in a number of ways to suit.

Seagate Secure encryption adds an extra layer of protection to the data without a drop in performance. This means that Seagate can offer FIPS-2 (ie US government level) encryption on a lighter, smaller drive.

Release dates vary on these devices, and there are more details on their website. Smaller capacity versions are already on sale, but prices shown are for the 14TB versions.

Word to the wise for consumers - the Barracuda is more expensive but don't try and save money by getting one of the others - they're not built for it and borkage may ensue.

Last we heard of Seagate was its involvement in the consortium which bought Toshiba's SSD business. μ