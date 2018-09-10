Cops halt BT's 5G kiosk rollout after over drug crime links

UK COUNCILS have put a halt to the rollout of BT's 5G-enabled kiosks after finding they were being used by drug users and dealers.

The futuristic touchscreen kiosks, known as 'InLink', offer access to charity services to people in need, free calls, wireless internet, phone charging built-in 5G masts that enable the next-generation mobile signal to operate.

BT has so-far installed around 200 of the modern-day phoneboxes in 20 cities across the UK and has been pushing for permits to install 1,000 in total.

However, in the London Borough of Tower Hamlets, police intervened to stop the installation of more InLinks in July, E&T reports, after finding the service - which allows 30-second phone calls to mobile phones to be made free of charge - was attracting drug users and dealers.

The council says that CCTV had captured 80 people making calls on the InLink kiosk in the space of a day - and 90 per cent of those calls had been to buy drugs.

"People get 30 seconds of free calls - it allows people to phone their dealer and say, 'two browns and one white, please'," said a council spokesperson.

"They have been used in similar ways across the UK. There's quite a lot of drugs in inner cities," she said.

Tower Hamlets is said to be in talks with BT in a bid to stop it from offering free calls through its InLink kiosks. According to E&T's report, the firm has put partial restrictions on telephone calls from some InLinks where police found drug dealing was a problem.

Other cities are following Tower Hamlets' lead, with Bristol City Council blocking 20 out of 25 InLink applications, with Liverpool and seven other London boroughs also pushing back on BT's plans to replace old phone boxes with InLink.

Camden Council, however, isn't so fussed, saying in a statement that: "In terms of community safety, it's actually a benefit," she said.

A BT spokeswoman told E&T there had been "isolated incidents", but refused to comment on how many InLinks had been restricted as a result of the controversy.

"We take such incidents very seriously and have been working closely with the local council and the police to better understand the issues and see what we can do to support the work they do," the spokesperson said. µ