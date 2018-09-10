Windows Insiders can sync Android SMS and photos in 'nearly there' build

WINDOWS INSIDERS have been instrumental in turning Windows 10 into the operating system we know and resent.

Microsoft's merry band of brave beta boffins have stopped many a bug getting through to the main release of Windows-as-a-Service.

In return, they get all the best toys - and today is no exception. Users on the Fast Ring are currently testing the next edition due next month (aka October Update or Redstone 5).

Despite the short runway, there are lots of new features to fiddle with in build 17755, especially for Android users.

There's deeper integration for SMS and photos which can now auto-sync to Windows - photos will be automatically backed up, whilst SMS messages will now appear in your Notification Center. Whit, and to no lesser extent, whoo.

Aside from that, it's mostly bug fixes though, tantalisingly, this is the first build where the watermark, showing what the build number is, has been removed from the desktop.

Microsoft is keen to point out that this doesn't mean 17755 is the RTM - however, it's the first stage of mop-up before the RTM (that's Release To Market, fact fans) is compiled.

Also fixed is a problem with clipping HDR video, a repair for the recent slowdown in Windows Hello authentication, and quicker wake from hibernation.

There are a couple of issues - mostly with the ‘make text go biggerer' feature in Accessibility, which isn't working properly, and Narrator, which is not reading out all the settings if you use the keyboard to navigate instead of a mouse.

Obviously, all should be well by the time that us Muggles get hold of it in October.

No firm date has been announced, but given that it can take weeks or even months for everyone to be kitted out with the latest edition, we'd advise not holding your breath.

You might get to see it on October 2nd, mind.

For Fast Ring insiders, however, the time is now - fill your boots. μ